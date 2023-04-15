On Saturday, Josh Naylor (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Nationals.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor has two home runs and six walks while batting .188.
  • Naylor has reached base via a hit in five games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 13 games played this season, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Naylor has driven in a run in eight games this season (61.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Nationals are sending Kuhl (0-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
