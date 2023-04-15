Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Nationals - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Josh Naylor (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Nationals.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has two home runs and six walks while batting .188.
- Naylor has reached base via a hit in five games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 13 games played this season, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Naylor has driven in a run in eight games this season (61.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Kuhl (0-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
