On Saturday, Josh Naylor (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Nationals.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has two home runs and six walks while batting .188.

Naylor has reached base via a hit in five games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 13 games played this season, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Naylor has driven in a run in eight games this season (61.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings