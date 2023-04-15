Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Nationals - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Zunino -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the mound, on April 15 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino has five doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .286.
- In four of 10 games this season (40.0%), Zunino has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Zunino has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in three of 10 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.80 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kuhl (0-0) makes the start for the Nationals, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
