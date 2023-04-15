Mike Zunino -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the mound, on April 15 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino has five doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .286.

In four of 10 games this season (40.0%), Zunino has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this season.

Zunino has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in three of 10 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

