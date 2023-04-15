Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Nationals - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Myles Straw (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .279 with two doubles and nine walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 156th in slugging.
- In 10 of 13 games this season (76.9%), Straw has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 13 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Straw has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five games this year (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kuhl (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Nationals, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
