On Saturday, Myles Straw (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .279 with two doubles and nine walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 156th in slugging.

In 10 of 13 games this season (76.9%), Straw has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 13 games played this year, he has not homered.

Straw has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five games this year (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings