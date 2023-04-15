In a Saturday NBA Playoff schedule that features four exciting contests, the New York Knicks versus the Cleveland Cavaliers is a game to see.

Catch live NBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's NBA Games

The Philadelphia 76ers play host to the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets hope to pick up a road win at the 76ers on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • PHI Record: 54-28
  • BKN Record: 45-37
  • PHI Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third)
  • BKN Stats: 113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

  • PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG)
  • BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (20.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

The Boston Celtics take on the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks look to pull off a road win at the Celtics on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • BOS Record: 57-25
  • ATL Record: 41-41
  • BOS Stats: 117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)
  • ATL Stats: 118.4 PPG (third in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

  • BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)
  • ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 10.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: BOS -9
  • BOS Odds to Win: -413
  • ATL Odds to Win: +322
  • Total: 230.5 points

Watch live NBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the New York Knicks

The Knicks take to the home court of the Cavaliers on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • CLE Record: 51-31
  • NY Record: 47-35
  • CLE Stats: 112.3 PPG (25th in NBA), 106.9 Opp. PPG (first)
  • NY Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

  • CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (28.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.4 APG)
  • NY Key Player: Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: CLE -5
  • CLE Odds to Win: -211
  • NY Odds to Win: +174
  • Total: 216.5 points

The Sacramento Kings play host to the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors go on the road to face the Kings on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • SAC Record: 48-34
  • GS Record: 44-38
  • SAC Stats: 120.7 PPG (first in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)
  • GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)

Players to Watch

  • SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.3 APG)
  • GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: SAC -1
  • SAC Odds to Win: -110
  • GS Odds to Win: -109
  • Total: 237 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.