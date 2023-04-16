The Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) have five players on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 1 against the Miami Heat (44-38) at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, April 16 at 5:30 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Bucks suffered a 121-105 loss to the Raptors. Lindell Wigginton put up 17 points, one rebound and one assist for the Bucks.

The Heat's most recent outing on Friday ended in a 102-91 victory against the Bulls. In the Heat's win, Max Strus led the way with 31 points (adding six rebounds and zero assists).

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Questionable Knee 31.1 11.8 5.7 Pat Connaughton SG Questionable Ankle 7.6 4.6 1.3 Khris Middleton SF Out Knee 15.1 4.2 4.9 Grayson Allen SG Questionable Ankle 10.4 3.3 2.3 AJ Green SG Questionable Foot 4.4 1.3 0.6

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWIX

Bucks Season Insights

The Bucks score 7.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).

When Milwaukee scores more than 109.8 points, it is 47-8.

In their last 10 games, the Bucks have been scoring 120.5 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 116.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Milwaukee makes 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) while shooting 36.8% from deep (10th in the NBA). It is making 2.7 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 12.1 per game while shooting 35.4%.

The Bucks rank ninth in the league by averaging 114.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are fourth in the NBA, allowing 109.4 points per 100 possessions.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat put up only 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks allow (113.3).

When it scores more than 113.3 points, Miami is 19-6.

The Heat are averaging 113.0 points per contest in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 109.5.

Miami knocks down 12.0 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents.

The Heat put up 110.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in league), while conceding 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -9.5 221

