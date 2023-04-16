The Milwaukee Bucks host the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on Sunday (tip at 5:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Bam Adebayo and others in this matchup.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWIX

TNT, BSSUN, and BSWIX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jrue Holiday Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (-120) 4.5 (-125) 6.5 (-125) 2.5 (+110)

The 16.5-point total set for Jrue Holiday on Sunday is 2.8 less than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 5.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Holiday has averaged 7.4 assists this season, 0.9 more than his prop bet on Sunday.

He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-118) 8.5 (-128) 3.5 (+125)

Sunday's prop bet for Adebayo is 17.5 points, 2.9 fewer than his season average.

Adebayo has pulled down 9.2 boards per game, 0.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Sunday's over/under.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Bucks vs. Heat player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-111) 6.5 (+110) 5.5 (+105) 0.5 (-115)

Sunday's over/under for Jimmy Butler is 25.5 points. That's 2.6 more than his season average of 22.9.

Butler has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (6.5).

Butler's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Butler has connected on 0.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.