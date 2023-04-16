Gabriel Arias -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is batting .125 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • Twice in nine games this season, Arias has gotten a hit, but he's had zero multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Arias has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored in one of nine games.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 7
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 6.9 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Corbin (1-2 with a 7.71 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In three games this season, the 33-year-old has a 7.71 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .375 to opposing batters.
