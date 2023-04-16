Gabriel Arias -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .125 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Twice in nine games this season, Arias has gotten a hit, but he's had zero multi-hit games.

He has homered in one game this year.

Arias has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored in one of nine games.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 7 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings