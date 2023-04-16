The Memphis Grizzlies are 4-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 119 - Lakers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 4)

Grizzlies (- 4) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



The Grizzlies (37-41-4 ATS) have covered the spread 45.1% of the time, 3.7% less often than the Lakers (40-39-3) this season.

Memphis covers the spread when it is a 4-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 4 or more (37.5%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Los Angeles and its opponents are more successful (52.4% of the time) than Memphis and its opponents (45.1%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Lakers are 23-28, while the Grizzlies are 48-15 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Offensively, Memphis is averaging 116.9 points per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is allowing 113 points per contest at the other end (11th-ranked).

The Grizzlies are delivering 26 assists per game, which ranks them ninth in the NBA in 2022-23.

With 12 threes per game, the Grizzlies are 16th in the NBA. They have a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Memphis has taken 62.8% two-pointers and 37.2% three-pointers this season. Of the team's baskets, 72.5% are two-pointers and 27.5% are threes.

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA in points scored (117.2 per game) and 20th in points conceded (116.6).

At 25.3 assists per game, the Lakers are 15th in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Lakers are 24th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are 24th in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.

In 2022-23, Los Angeles has attempted 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 74.8% of Los Angeles' buckets have been 2-pointers, and 25.2% have been 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.