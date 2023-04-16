Guardians vs. Nationals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Keibert Ruiz and Andres Gimenez will take the field when the Washington Nationals and Cleveland Guardians meet on Sunday at Nationals Park.
The favored Guardians have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +190. Cleveland is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The game's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.
Guardians vs. Nationals Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Guardians
|-250
|+190
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-2.5
|+110
|-135
Guardians Recent Betting Performance
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
Guardians Betting Records & Stats
- The Guardians have been favored on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've finished 5-3 in those games.
- Cleveland has ynot played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Guardians' implied win probability is 71.4%.
- Cleveland has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 15 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-6-1).
- The Guardians have not had a run line set for an outing this season.
Guardians Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|2-4
|7-2
|4-2
|5-4
|6-4
|3-2
