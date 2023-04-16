Alex Call and the Washington Nationals match up with Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET at Nationals Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are second-worst in MLB action with eight home runs.

Cleveland is slugging .359, the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.238).

Cleveland ranks 18th in runs scored with 68 (4.5 per game).

The Guardians' .334 on-base percentage ranks 13th in baseball.

Guardians batters strike out 7.4 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 8.0 K/9, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Cleveland's 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.193).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane Bieber (1-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.

In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander went seven innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Bieber is looking for his fourth quality start in a row.

Bieber will look to build on a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 innings per outing).

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/10/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Home Shane Bieber Domingo Germán 4/11/2023 Yankees L 11-2 Home Hunter Gaddis Gerrit Cole 4/12/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Home Peyton Battenfield Clarke Schmidt 4/14/2023 Nationals W 4-3 Away Cal Quantrill Trevor Williams 4/15/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Away Zach Plesac Chad Kuhl 4/16/2023 Nationals - Away Shane Bieber Patrick Corbin 4/17/2023 Tigers - Away Hunter Gaddis Eduardo Rodríguez 4/18/2023 Tigers - Away Peyton Battenfield Spencer Turnbull 4/19/2023 Tigers - Away Cal Quantrill Joey Wentz 4/21/2023 Marlins - Home Zach Plesac Braxton Garrett 4/22/2023 Marlins - Home Shane Bieber Sandy Alcantara

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.