Shane Bieber will toe the rubber for the Cleveland Guardians (9-6) on Sunday, April 16 against the Washington Nationals (4-11), who will answer with Patrick Corbin. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The favored Guardians have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +190. Cleveland (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (1-0, 2.37 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (1-2, 7.71 ERA)

Guardians vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won five out of the eight games in which they've been favored.

The Guardians have not played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Cleveland has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in four, or 26.7%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Nationals have won one of five games when listed as at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 14th 2nd

