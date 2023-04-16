Josh Bell -- 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has four doubles, a home run and 11 walks while batting .167.

Bell enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316 with one homer.

In seven of 14 games this season (50.0%), Bell has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Bell has driven in a run in six games this season (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four of 14 games so far this year.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

