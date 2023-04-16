Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Nationals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Bell -- 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Nationals.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has four doubles, a home run and 11 walks while batting .167.
- Bell enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316 with one homer.
- In seven of 14 games this season (50.0%), Bell has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Bell has driven in a run in six games this season (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four of 14 games so far this year.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Corbin (1-2 with a 7.71 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.71, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .375 against him.
