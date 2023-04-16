Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Nationals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Naylor -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has two home runs and seven walks while hitting .173.
- Naylor has reached base via a hit in five games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Naylor has driven in a run in eight games this season (57.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (21.4%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.88).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- The Nationals will send Corbin (1-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.71 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.71, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .375 batting average against him.
