Josh Naylor -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has two home runs and seven walks while hitting .173.

Naylor has reached base via a hit in five games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Naylor has driven in a run in eight games this season (57.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (21.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings