The Cleveland Guardians and Mike Zunino, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino has five doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .286.
  • This year, Zunino has tallied at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Zunino has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in three of 10 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.88).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Corbin (1-2 with a 7.71 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In three games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.71, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .375 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.