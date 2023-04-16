Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Nationals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Mike Zunino, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino has five doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .286.
- This year, Zunino has tallied at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Zunino has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in three of 10 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.88).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Corbin (1-2 with a 7.71 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.71, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .375 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.