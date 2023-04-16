The Cleveland Guardians and Mike Zunino, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino has five doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .286.

This year, Zunino has tallied at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Zunino has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in three of 10 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings