Myles Straw -- hitting .353 with two doubles, six walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) against the Nationals.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .319 with two doubles and nine walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 139th in the league in slugging.

Straw has picked up a hit in 78.6% of his 14 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.4% of them.

He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this year.

In four games this season (28.6%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this year (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings