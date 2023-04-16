Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Nationals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Myles Straw -- hitting .353 with two doubles, six walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) against the Nationals.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .319 with two doubles and nine walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 139th in the league in slugging.
- Straw has picked up a hit in 78.6% of his 14 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.4% of them.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this year.
- In four games this season (28.6%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this year (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 6.9 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.88).
- The Nationals rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Corbin (1-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.71 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 7.71 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .375 to his opponents.
