After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez is hitting .147 with a triple and two walks.
  • Gonzalez has picked up a hit in four games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Gonzalez has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 6.9 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.71 ERA and nine strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In three games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.71, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .375 against him.
