After hitting .231 with a triple, 12 walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the Washington Nationals (who will start Patrick Corbin) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan is hitting .246 with two doubles, a triple and 13 walks.
  • Kwan has gotten a hit in 10 of 15 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on five occasions (33.3%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 15 games this season.
  • In four games this season, Kwan has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (44.4%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 4.88 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.71 ERA and nine strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 7.71, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .375 against him.
