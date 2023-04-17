Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Amed Rosario (.227 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and three RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) against the Nationals.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while batting .222.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in nine of 14 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.3 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Tigers have a 5.88 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (second-most in the league).
- The Tigers will look to Boyd (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing hits.
