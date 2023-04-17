Monday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (9-7) and Detroit Tigers (5-9) going head to head at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on April 17.

The Cleveland Guardians will give the ball to Hunter Gaddis (0-1, 8.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matthew Boyd (0-1, 4.00 ERA).

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Guardians have won five out of the nine games in which they've been favored.

Cleveland has entered eight games this season favored by -130 or more and are 5-3 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Cleveland has scored 74 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Guardians have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule