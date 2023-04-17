Matthew Boyd will take the mound for the Detroit Tigers in the first of a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are second-worst in MLB play with eight home runs.

Cleveland is slugging .359, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

Cleveland ranks 13th in runs scored with 74 (4.6 per game).

The Guardians are 15th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Guardians strike out 7.3 times per game, the fourth-fewest average in MLB.

Cleveland's pitching staff is 26th in the majors with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland has the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.236).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Hunter Gaddis (0-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 12 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/11/2023 Yankees L 11-2 Home Hunter Gaddis Gerrit Cole 4/12/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Home Peyton Battenfield Clarke Schmidt 4/14/2023 Nationals W 4-3 Away Cal Quantrill Trevor Williams 4/15/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Away Zach Plesac Chad Kuhl 4/16/2023 Nationals L 7-6 Away Shane Bieber Patrick Corbin 4/17/2023 Tigers - Away Hunter Gaddis Matthew Boyd 4/18/2023 Tigers - Away Peyton Battenfield Eduardo Rodríguez 4/19/2023 Tigers - Away Cal Quantrill Spencer Turnbull 4/21/2023 Marlins - Home Zach Plesac Braxton Garrett 4/22/2023 Marlins - Home Shane Bieber Sandy Alcantara 4/23/2023 Marlins - Home Hunter Gaddis Jesús Luzardo

