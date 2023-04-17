Jose Ramirez will lead the charge for the Cleveland Guardians (9-7) on Monday, April 17, when they battle Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers (5-9) at Comerica Park at 6:40 PM ET.

The Guardians are -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+110). An 8.5-run over/under is set in this contest.

Guardians vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Gaddis - CLE (0-1, 8.53 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (0-1, 4.00 ERA)

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites nine times this season and won five of those games.

The Guardians have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Cleveland has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians went 4-3 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Tigers have come away with five wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Guardians vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Bell 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+160) Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) José Ramírez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+240) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+160)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 14th 2nd

