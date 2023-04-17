Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .244 with five doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Matthew Boyd) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Nationals.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .190 with five doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- Bell enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .400 with one homer.
- In 53.3% of his 15 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Bell has had an RBI in seven games this year.
- He has scored a run in four of 15 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.3 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Tigers' 5.88 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.8 per game).
- Boyd (0-1) makes the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.