On Monday, Josh Naylor (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor has two home runs and seven walks while hitting .173.
  • Naylor has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In eight games this year, Naylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In three of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Tigers' 5.88 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Boyd (0-1) starts for the Tigers, his third this season.
  • His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing hits.
