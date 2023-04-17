On Monday, Josh Naylor (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has two home runs and seven walks while hitting .173.

Naylor has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In eight games this year, Naylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings