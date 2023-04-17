Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Josh Naylor (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has two home runs and seven walks while hitting .173.
- Naylor has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In eight games this year, Naylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Tigers' 5.88 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.8 per game).
- Boyd (0-1) starts for the Tigers, his third this season.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing hits.
