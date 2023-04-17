The Cleveland Guardians and Mike Zunino, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino has six doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .313.
  • Zunino has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this year (45.5%), with multiple hits on three occasions (27.3%).
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Zunino has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in four of 11 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.3 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 5.88 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Boyd (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers, his third of the season.
  • His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing hits.
