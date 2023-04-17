The Cleveland Guardians and Mike Zunino, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino has six doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .313.

Zunino has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this year (45.5%), with multiple hits on three occasions (27.3%).

He has homered in one game this year.

Zunino has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in four of 11 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings