Myles Straw -- batting .343 with two doubles, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Nationals.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw leads Cleveland in OBP (.443) this season, fueled by 17 hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 24th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.

Straw has picked up a hit in 12 of 15 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

In four games this season (26.7%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 40.0% of his games this season (six of 15), he has scored, and in three of those games (20.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings