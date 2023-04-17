Myles Straw -- batting .343 with two doubles, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Nationals.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw leads Cleveland in OBP (.443) this season, fueled by 17 hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 24th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.
  • Straw has picked up a hit in 12 of 15 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In four games this season (26.7%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 40.0% of his games this season (six of 15), he has scored, and in three of those games (20.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 10
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.3 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.88).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 25 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • The Tigers will look to Boyd (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.