Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Oscar Gonzalez (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .132 with a triple and two walks.
- In four of 13 games this year, Gonzalez has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 13 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Gonzalez has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.3 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.88).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (second-most in the league).
- Boyd (0-1) pitches for the Tigers to make his third start this season.
- His last time out was in relief on Saturday when the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.