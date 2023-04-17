Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Steven Kwan -- hitting .225 with a triple, 12 walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has two doubles, a triple and 13 walks while hitting .258.
- In 11 of 16 games this year (68.8%) Kwan has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (37.5%).
- He has not gone deep in his 16 games this season.
- In five games this year (31.3%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (50.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 5.88 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 25 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (second-most in the league).
- Boyd (0-1) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering hits.
