Steven Kwan -- hitting .225 with a triple, 12 walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has two doubles, a triple and 13 walks while hitting .258.

In 11 of 16 games this year (68.8%) Kwan has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (37.5%).

He has not gone deep in his 16 games this season.

In five games this year (31.3%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings