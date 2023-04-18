On Tuesday, Gabriel Arias (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is batting .100 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • Twice in 10 games this year, Arias has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Arias has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of 10 games.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 8
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 5.88 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.8 per game).
  • The Tigers will look to Boyd (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up hits.
