Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Gabriel Arias (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .100 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Twice in 10 games this year, Arias has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Arias has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in one of 10 games.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|8
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 5.88 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.8 per game).
- The Tigers will look to Boyd (0-1) in his third start this season.
- His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up hits.
