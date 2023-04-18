On Tuesday, Gabriel Arias (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Comerica Park

Matthew Boyd

BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .100 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Twice in 10 games this year, Arias has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.

He has homered in one game this year.

Arias has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in one of 10 games.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 8 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

