The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers will meet on Tuesday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET, with Jose Ramirez and Nick Maton among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Tigers have +100 odds to win.

Guardians vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -120 +100 - - - - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

The Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Guardians failed to cover.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have a 5-4 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 55.6% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Cleveland has a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of its games).

The Guardians have a 54.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 16 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Cleveland, it has combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-6-1).

The Guardians have had a run line set for just one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-4 7-3 4-3 5-4 6-4 3-3

