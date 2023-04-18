When the Cleveland Guardians (9-7) and Detroit Tigers (5-9) square of in the series opener at Comerica Park on Tuesday, April 18, Hunter Gaddis will get the call for the Guardians, while the Tigers will send Matthew Boyd to the mound. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers -105 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under is set in the game.

Guardians vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Gaddis - CLE (0-1, 8.53 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (0-1, 4.00 ERA)

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored nine times and won five of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Guardians have a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Guardians went 4-3 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in five, or 35.7%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a mark of 5-9 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 15th 2nd

