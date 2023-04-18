Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .190 with five doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- Bell is batting .400 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In eight of 15 games this season (53.3%) Bell has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Bell has had an RBI in seven games this season.
- He has scored in four of 15 games so far this season.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.88).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.8 per game).
- Boyd (0-1) starts for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering hits.
