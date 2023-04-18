Josh Naylor -- hitting .154 with a home run, seven walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on April 18 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .173 with two home runs and seven walks.

Naylor has gotten a hit in five of 14 games this year (35.7%), with more than one hit on three occasions (21.4%).

He has gone deep in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Naylor has driven in a run in eight games this year (57.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In three of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings