After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Mike Zunino and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 1:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Nationals.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino has six doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .313.

Zunino has picked up a hit in 45.5% of his 11 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.3% of them.

He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Zunino has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

In four games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings