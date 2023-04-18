Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Mike Zunino and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 1:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Nationals.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino has six doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .313.
- Zunino has picked up a hit in 45.5% of his 11 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.3% of them.
- He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Zunino has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In four games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.3 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 5.88 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (third-most in the league).
- The Tigers will look to Boyd (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing hits.
