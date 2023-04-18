On Tuesday, Myles Straw (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Nationals.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw leads Cleveland in OBP (.443) this season, fueled by 17 hits.
  • He ranks 21st in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and 113th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Straw has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In 15 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • In four games this season (26.7%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six games this year (40.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 10
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 5.88 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 25 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Boyd (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers, his third this season.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.