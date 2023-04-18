Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Oscar Gonzalez -- batting .120 with a triple and two walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on April 18 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez has a triple and two walks while batting .132.
- In four of 13 games this season, Gonzalez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 13 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Gonzalez has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in four of 13 games so far this year.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.3 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Tigers have a 5.88 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Tigers will look to Boyd (0-1) in his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing hits.
