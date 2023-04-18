Oscar Gonzalez -- batting .120 with a triple and two walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on April 18 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez has a triple and two walks while batting .132.
  • In four of 13 games this season, Gonzalez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 13 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Gonzalez has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in four of 13 games so far this year.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.3 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 5.88 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • The Tigers will look to Boyd (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing hits.
