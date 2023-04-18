Oscar Gonzalez -- batting .120 with a triple and two walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on April 18 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez has a triple and two walks while batting .132.

In four of 13 games this season, Gonzalez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 13 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Gonzalez has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in four of 13 games so far this year.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings