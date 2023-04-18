After batting .225 with a triple, 12 walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Matthew Boyd) at 1:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Nationals.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is batting .258 with two doubles, a triple and 13 walks.

Kwan has recorded a hit in 11 of 16 games this year (68.8%), including six multi-hit games (37.5%).

In 16 games played this season, he has not homered.

In five games this season (31.3%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

