How to Watch the Bucks vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 coming up.
Bucks vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: NBA TV
Bucks Stats Insights
- This season, the Bucks have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.
- In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 26-4 overall.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at first.
- The 116.9 points per game the Bucks average are 7.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).
- Milwaukee has a 47-8 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- This season, Miami has a 29-14 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 11th.
- The Heat score just 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (113.3).
- Miami is 19-6 when it scores more than 113.3 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Bucks have played better in home games this year, scoring 118.8 points per game, compared to 115 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively Milwaukee has been better at home this year, allowing 112.5 points per game, compared to 114.1 on the road.
- At home, the Bucks are making 0.1 more threes per game (14.9) than when playing on the road (14.8). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (36.2%).
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Heat put up 111.4 points per game, 3.9 more than away (107.5). Defensively they allow 110.2 points per game at home, 0.9 more than away (109.3).
- The Heat collect 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Questionable
|Back
|Wesley Matthews
|Out
|Calf
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
|Nikola Jovic
|Out
|Back
