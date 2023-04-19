Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Gabriel Arias, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is hitting .154 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- In four of 12 games this year, Arias got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 12 games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Arias has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored in one of 12 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|10
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.33).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 26 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Turnbull (1-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 9.00 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Tuesday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 9.00, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .345 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.