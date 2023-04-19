Wednesday's game between the Detroit Tigers (7-9) and the Cleveland Guardians (9-9) at Comerica Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Tigers taking home the win. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on April 19.

The Cleveland Guardians will give the ball to Cal Quantrill (0-1, 5.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Spencer Turnbull (1-2, 9.00 ERA).

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Guardians failed to cover.

This season, the Guardians have won five out of the 11 games, or 45.5%, in which they've been favored.

Cleveland is 3-2 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland has scored 77 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Guardians' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.

