Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers and starter Spencer Turnbull on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET at Comerica Park.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +125 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -155 +125 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Guardians did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have put together a 5-6 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 45.5% of those games).

Cleveland has a record of 3-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Guardians have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

In the 18 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Cleveland, it has combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-8-1).

The Guardians have had a run line set for just one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-4 7-5 4-3 5-6 6-4 3-5

