Spencer Turnbull will start for the Detroit Tigers in the final of a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit nine home runs this season, the second-lowest total in MLB action.

Cleveland is slugging .351, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians rank 22nd in the majors with a .234 batting average.

Cleveland ranks 19th in runs scored with 77 (4.3 per game).

The Guardians are 17th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Guardians strike out 7.4 times per game to rank fourth in the majors.

Cleveland's pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland has a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians have the eighth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.255).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Cal Quantrill (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.74 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.

The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Quantrill will look to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance).

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/14/2023 Nationals W 4-3 Away Cal Quantrill Trevor Williams 4/15/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Away Zach Plesac Chad Kuhl 4/16/2023 Nationals L 7-6 Away Shane Bieber Patrick Corbin 4/18/2023 Tigers L 4-3 Away Hunter Gaddis Matthew Boyd 4/18/2023 Tigers L 1-0 Away Peyton Battenfield Eduardo Rodríguez 4/19/2023 Tigers - Away Cal Quantrill Spencer Turnbull 4/21/2023 Marlins - Home Zach Plesac Braxton Garrett 4/22/2023 Marlins - Home Shane Bieber Sandy Alcantara 4/23/2023 Marlins - Home Hunter Gaddis Jesús Luzardo 4/24/2023 Rockies - Home Peyton Battenfield Austin Gomber 4/25/2023 Rockies - Home Cal Quantrill Ryan Feltner

