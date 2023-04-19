The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders take the ice Wednesday in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at PNC Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN. The Hurricanes are on top 1-0 in the series.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/17/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 CAR 4/2/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 CAR 1/21/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 5-2 CAR 12/10/2022 Islanders Hurricanes 3-0 CAR 10/28/2022 Hurricanes Islanders 6-2 NYI

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 217 total goals (2.6 per game), fifth in the NHL.

The Islanders have 242 goals this season (3.0 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Islanders are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Islanders have allowed 18 goals (1.8 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 24 goals over that stretch.

Islanders Key Players