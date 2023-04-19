Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Bell -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the hill, on April 19 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .203 with six doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
- Bell will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer in his last outings.
- Bell has gotten a hit in 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Bell has had an RBI in eight games this season.
- He has scored in five games this year (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 5.33 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 26 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Turnbull (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 9.00 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 9.00, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .345 against him.
