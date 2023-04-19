Josh Bell -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the hill, on April 19 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .203 with six doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

Bell will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer in his last outings.

Bell has gotten a hit in 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).

He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Bell has had an RBI in eight games this season.

He has scored in five games this year (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings