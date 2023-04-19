Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .086 with four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Spencer Turnbull) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is hitting .161 with two home runs and seven walks.
- In five of 16 games this year (31.3%) Naylor has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (18.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this season, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Naylor has driven in a run in eight games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (18.8%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.5 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers' 5.33 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 26 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Turnbull (1-2 with a 9.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 9.00, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .345 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.