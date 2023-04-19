On Wednesday, Mike Zunino (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Turnbull. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Tigers.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino has six doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .278.
  • Zunino has had a hit in five of 12 games this year (41.7%), including multiple hits three times (25.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Zunino has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In four games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 8
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 5.33 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.6 per game).
  • The Tigers are sending Turnbull (1-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 9.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 9.00, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .345 against him.
