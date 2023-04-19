Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Myles Straw -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the hill, on April 19 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 18 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .412.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 133rd in slugging.
- In 13 of 17 games this season (76.5%) Straw has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
- In 17 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Straw has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this season (35.3%), including three multi-run games (17.6%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|12
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 5.33 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.6 per game).
- Turnbull makes the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 9.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 9.00, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .345 batting average against him.
