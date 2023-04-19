Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets are 8.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, ALT, and BSN. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The over/under in the matchup is set at 221.5.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|221.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- In 58 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 221.5 combined points.
- Denver's contests this year have an average point total of 228.3, 6.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 61 games, or 70.5%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Denver has won 19 of its 25 games, or 76%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.
- The Nuggets have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota has played 52 games this season that ended with a point total over 221.5 points.
- The average total for Minnesota's games this season has been 231.6, 10.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Minnesota has a 38-43-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Timberwolves have come away with 21 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Minnesota has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +280 on the moneyline.
- Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 26.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|58
|70.7%
|115.8
|231.6
|112.5
|228.3
|229.9
|Timberwolves
|52
|63.4%
|115.8
|231.6
|115.8
|228.3
|231.1
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 games.
- Three of Nuggets' past 10 games have hit the over.
- In home games, Denver sports a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (20-21-0).
- The Nuggets put up the same amount of points as the Timberwolves give up (115.8).
- Denver is 30-12 against the spread and 38-4 overall when scoring more than 115.8 points.
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Minnesota has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
- Three of the Timberwolves' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Minnesota has performed better against the spread on the road (21-20-0) than at home (17-23-0) this year.
- The Timberwolves put up an average of 115.8 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Minnesota has put together a 26-18 ATS record and a 29-16 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|10-13
|38-44
|Timberwolves
|38-43
|2-2
|37-45
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Timberwolves
|115.8
|115.8
|12
|12
|30-12
|26-18
|38-4
|29-16
|112.5
|115.8
|8
|18
|36-14
|26-16
|41-9
|30-13
