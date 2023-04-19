The Denver Nuggets (53-29) are dealing with just one player on the injury report as they prepare for Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, April 19 at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves with Fubo!

Last time out, the Nuggets bested the Timberwolves 109-80 on Sunday. Jamal Murray led the way with a team-high 24 points in the win for the Nuggets, while Anthony Edwards put up 18 points in the loss for the Timberwolves.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rudy Gobert C Questionable Back 13.4 11.6 1.2 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets score the same amount of points as the Timberwolves give up (115.8).

Denver has a 38-4 record when putting up more than 115.8 points.

In their last 10 games, the Nuggets have been scoring 108.8 points per game, an average that's much lower than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets' 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in the NBA, and the 112.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in the league.

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

Minnesota is 29-16 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

While the Timberwolves are scoring 115.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, amassing 111 points per contest.

Minnesota knocks down 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 36.5% rate (13th in NBA), compared to the 12.3 its opponents make, shooting 36.9% from deep.

The Timberwolves average 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (23rd in league), and concede 111.1 points per 100 possessions (10th in NBA).

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8 222

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.