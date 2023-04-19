Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Steven Kwan (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Turnbull. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is hitting .257 with two doubles, a triple and 14 walks.
- Kwan has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 18 games this year.
- In five games this year (27.8%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.5 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.33).
- The Tigers give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.6 per game).
- Turnbull makes the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 9.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 9.00, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .345 against him.
