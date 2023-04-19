On Wednesday, Steven Kwan (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Turnbull. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan is hitting .257 with two doubles, a triple and 14 walks.
  • Kwan has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 18 games this year.
  • In five games this year (27.8%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 12
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.5 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.33).
  • The Tigers give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Turnbull makes the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 9.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 9.00, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .345 against him.
