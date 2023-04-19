On Wednesday, Steven Kwan (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Turnbull. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is hitting .257 with two doubles, a triple and 14 walks.

Kwan has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 18 games this year.

In five games this year (27.8%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 12 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings