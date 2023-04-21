Amed Rosario is available when the Cleveland Guardians battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 21 against the Nationals) he went 2-for-5 with a triple.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .222 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
  • In nine of 14 games this season (64.3%) Rosario has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
  • He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 20 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Garrett (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his third this season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
