Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Marlins - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Amed Rosario is available when the Cleveland Guardians battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 21 against the Nationals) he went 2-for-5 with a triple.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .222 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- In nine of 14 games this season (64.3%) Rosario has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 20 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Garrett (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his third this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
